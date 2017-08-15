‘I Love You, Daddy’ first look: Louis C.K. shot a secret black-and-white indie movie on 35mm

Louis C.K. in 'I Love You, Daddy'

If you’re one of the many people still holding out hope for new episodes of Louie to be announced, then perhaps today’s TIFF announcement was a welcome surprise. Included among the new additions to the September film festival is I Love You, Daddy, which just so happens to be the first movie Louis C.K. has directed in 16 years. Pootie Tang, which marked his directorial feature debut, was released in 2001.

Louis C.K. filmed I Love You, Daddy in secret this summer with a cast that includes Chloe Grace Moretz, John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Helen Hunt, and Pamela Adlon. Adlon and C.K. have been frequent collaborators over the years, starring in Lucky Louie and Louie together. The two also created the Adlon-starring FX series Better Things, which returns for Season 2 on Sept. 14.

I Love You, Daddy centers on the relationship between C.K.’s Glen Topher, a successful television producer and writer, and his daughter, played by Moretz. The movie was shot on 35mm and in black-and-white. It’s unclear whether or not the film will be looking for a distributor or if C.K. will end up releasing it on his website, similar to what he did with his television series Horace & Pete.

