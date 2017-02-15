'Love Actually' Cast to Reunite for NBC's Red Nose Day

By Kate Stanhope, The Hollywood Reporter

The cast of Love Actually is reuniting.

Stars of the 2003 film, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, and Rowan Atkinson, are rejoining with the film’s writer-director Richard Curtis for NBC’s Red Nose Day.

The alums will gather for a short film, Red Nose Day Actually, that will air in the U.S. on May 25 and in the U.K. the day prior. Other cast members set for the short include Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, and Marcus Brigstocke.

From an original script written by Curtis, the short film revisits the characters of the original film to discover what they’re up to in 2017.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to,” Curtis said. “Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question…or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that’ll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day — and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

The Red Nose Day Campaign began in the U.K. in the late ’80s as a campaign to help end child poverty. The special made the leap to the U.S. in 2015, where it has since raised more than $60 million. Globally, the campaign has raised more than $1 billion. Money raised from the campaign goes to the Red Nose Day Fund, which helps keep needy children safe, healthy, and educated, both in America and abroad.

Over the years, Curtis has done Red Nose Day specials for several of his other famed projects, including The Vicar of Dibley and Mr. Bean.

NBC, home to Red Nose Day’s U.S. telecast since 2015, is also under the same corporate umbrella as Universal Pictures, which released the Christmas-themed romantic comedy in 2003. The film went on to gross more than $240 million worldwide and become a part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Most recently, Saturday Night Live spoofed the film in December with Kate McKinnon‘s Hillary Clinton appearing in a scene reminiscent of the original film, in which Lincoln’s character declares his love for Knightley’s character with a series of signs.

Notable exceptions from the cast list for the reunion include Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman, who played husband and wife in the film. Rickman passed away in January 2016 after battling cancer.

NBC normally telecasts the Red Nose Day special live with a slew of celebrities appearing to help raise money. Last year, Craig Ferguson hosted the broadcast but there is no host yet for the 2017 edition.

‘Love Actually’: Watch a trailer: