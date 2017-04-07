'Lost City of Z': Charlie Hunnam Meets a Tipsy Robert Pattinson in Exclusive Clip

Even if you’ve read David Grann’s book The Lost City of Z: A Deadly Tale of Obsession, the name Henry Costin might not jump right out at you. As one of real-life adventurer Percy Fawcett’s fellow explorers, the British corporal is a relatively minor character in Grann’s recounting, and generally overshadowed by the louder (and more despicable) James Murray.

Costin gets an upgrade in the new film adaptation, The Lost City of Z, and a very familiar face to play him: Twilight alum Robert Pattinson. Costin ultimately becomes the closest thing Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam) has to a right-hand man, though as you can see in the exclusive clip above, their relationship doesn’t get off to the smoothest start.

En route from England to South America, Fawcett is making his way through the bowels of a ship when he senses he’s being followed. He’s right: It’s a tipsy Costin, who chooses one heckuva strange way to introduce himself to his boss as his new aide-de-camp.

Directed and written for the screen by James Gray, The Lost City of Z also stars Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, and Angus Macfayden. It opens April 14.

Watch the trailer for The Lost City of Z:



