Los Angeles police launch fresh Weinstein probe following sex assault claim

Police in Los Angeles have opened an investigation after another sexual assault allegation was made involving disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

According to the force, the alleged incident took place four years ago.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said: “The LAPD robbery and homicide division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein, which allegedly occurred in 2013.

“The case is under investigation.”

It follows an ongoing investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police after women made five allegations against him, spanning from the late 1980s to 2015.

Meanwhile, the NYPD Detective Bureau in New York has said it is “reviewing its records” but said that “no official complaint reports have been identified” again Weinstein.

It said in a statement: “The NYPD Detective Bureau has been following up on information received, including certain published reports, alleging that there may be additional victims in connection with the Harvey Weinstein matter.

“We have been reviewing records in an effort to identify any prior complaints involving him. To date, no official complaint reports have been identified.

“In addition, several calls have been received on our CrimeStoppers Hotline regarding Mr Weinstein. None of those calls have alleged any criminal conduct within the New York City area.”

The moves follow a string of sex abuse claims that have emerged against the Hollywood producer from people across the entertainment industry.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Eva Green and Lea Seydoux are among a wave of stars who have made complaints about past sexual assault by Weinstein, while actress Rose McGowan posted on Twitter that Weinstein had raped her.

Weinstein, who has been fired from his position at The Weinstein Company and this week resigned from its board, has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex.

