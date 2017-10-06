London Film Festival 2017: From Ghost Stories to The Killing of a Sacred Deer, why horror’s having its moment

After a terrible summer of box-office woes, there’s been one movie that’s almost singlehandedly saved the day: Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Somehow, the supernatural horror has tapped into the zeitgeist, bringing traditionally non-horror viewers to the cinema. Earlier in the year, Get Out managed the same, impressing critics and audiences alike while grossing $252.4m (£193.4m) from a $4.5m budget.

Come festival season, it’s clear that horror/genre movies have finally found their place on the circuit. Notably, the London Film Festival (LFF) – traditionally known for featuring niche world cinema – has accepted these scary/terrifying flicks with open arms, horror making up a large percentage of the most talked-about films.

Heading up the pack comes The Shape of Water, a fantasy romance from horror auteur Guillermo del Toro that heavily borrows from the genre. Then there’s Brawl in Cell Block 99, directed by Bone Tomahawk’s S Craig Zahler and featuring some of the most violent scenes depicted on screen in recent years. The Killing of a Sacred Deer, from The Lobster’s Yorgos Lanthimos has been terrifying festival-goers since Cannes. Joachim Trier’s supernatural thriller Thelma (about a girl whose sexual awakening triggers some fantastical powers) will also be screening, as will the upcoming Jeffrey Dahmer biography My Friend Dahmer.

“It’s a really great year for horror and genre in general,” says Michael Blyth, curator of the Cult strand, a banner under which many of these films are playing. Thanks to the Cult strand – which has been running for six years – more and more genre, horror, and fantasy fiction movies have found their way onto the line-up.

Ross Lynch (centre) plays the notorious American serial killer in ‘My Friend Dahmer’ More

“For a long time, there was was something missing from LFF, an audience we weren’t serving. We started the Cult strand because it seemed only time we showcased horror and science fiction. Before then, we’d show one or two every year. Now, with a specific focus on this type of cinema, we are taking horror seriously and exhibiting genre in more ways.”

Blyth uses The Shape of Water – an Oscar frontrunner – as an example of how times have changed. “Del Toro is obviously a huge horror fan, all his work is somehow indebted to the genre. This is very much a love letter to those movies. He’s done it in a way that’s beautiful, engaging and romantic. As a result, the movie appeals to the hardcore horror crowd but has a life beyond that.”

One term that’s been thrown around recently is “elevated horror”, especially since the successes of Get Out, It Follows and The Witch. The term, though, implies there’s a limit to how good normal horror movies are before they become something different.

‘The Shape of Water’ is an other-worldly fairy tale, set in Cold War-era America More

Read More