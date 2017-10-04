How the London Film Festival 2017 is awash with female screen legends

Frances McDormand plays the provocative Mildred Hayes, a mother chasing justice for the murder of her daughter in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

In contrast to the always topical news that older women are often overlooked for a younger generation of ingenues, the BFI London Festival is showcasing a host of lead performances from female legends of the screen.

At 30, Emma Stone’s male co-stars in Birdman, Aloha, and Irrational Man, were 53, 45 and 40. At 18, Scarlett Johansson was paired romantically with 34-years-her-senior Bill Murray in Lost in Translation. Oscar-nominated Maggie Gyllenhaal found herself already “over the hill” when at 37 she was told by a Hollywood producer she was too old to play the lover of a 55-year-old man. “In the world of movies, men can grow old, but women tend to disappear once they hit 40,” says Kate Kinninmont, chief executive of Women in Film & Television UK. “Cate Blanchett put it well when she said that actress years are like dog years.”

From Pretty Woman to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo plus many films that came before and since (let’s not get started on the Bond franchise), it’s a well-known fact that in Hollywood there is a massive discrepancy in the treatment of male and female actors as they age: while work often dries up for women after 40, their male counterparts continue to bag lead roles, paired with love interest decades their junior, well into their fifties and beyond.

Here to buck that trend is the 61st BFI London Film Festival. Long lauded for its progressive grasp of diversity and providing a platform for emerging and established talent, the bill for the 2017 edition is awash with central performances from female veterans of the screen.

Before its launch, festival director Clare Stewart spoke of how the LFF takes its role of influencing change in the film industry very seriously, with a commitment to shining a light on the scenario both in front and behind the camera for women in film. “In terms of overall storytelling, the industry needs to be more responsive to what is now clear appetite for more representative stories to be told,” she says.

Kinninmont adds: “For a long time distributors assumed that their main audiences were men aged 19-25. This has shifted now that most young people watch movies on Netflix and tablets. The main cinema audience is older and older women in particular have significant audience appeal.”

For this year, Stewart was excited about varied and textured roles from the likes of Frances McDormand and Kristin Scott Thomas headline the galas, “roles that give them more depth and more to play with both in terms of the nature of the characters themselves and the screenplay and dialogue”, she says.

Amid 243 features from 67 countries screening in 15 cinemas across 12 days, we look at some of the screen legends you can expect to see leading the charge.





Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri





Frances McDormand, who has won the hat-trick of an Oscar for her role in 1996 Coen brother’s cult classic Fargo, an Emmy for 2014 miniseries Olive Kitteridge and a Tony award for Broadway play Good People, is being tipped for further award success for her performance in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which features in the festival’s closing gala.

McDormand, now 60, plays the foul-mouthed and provocative Mildred Hayes, an aggrieved mother chasing justice for the unresolved murder of her daughter. She finds herself embroiled in a feud with the local authorities, namely the town sheriff (Woody Harrelson) and his second-in-command (Sam Rockwell), even resorting to publicising her messages on the town’s billboards.

McDormand’s complex and unflinching performance as Mildred is being noted not least for raising questions about what roles women can and cannot play – and at what age. The Oscar-winning Irish playwright and director of In Bruges fame reportedly wrote the part specifically for McDormand. According to McDonagh: “Mildred was someone strong, determined and raging, yet also broken inside. That was the germination of the story.”

McDormand described channelling a John Wayne-esque character of the male-dominated Western ilk in lieu of an equivalent female icon to draw on. Walking a fine line between tragedy and comedy, the film explores the idea of rage as a valid response to grief: “I believe she does what she does because she can’t find her vulnerability,” she says of the character. “She can’t access those emotions. It’s much easier for her to throw a Molotov cocktail than to cry.”

Read More