'Logan' Trailer: Now, the Claws Come Out — And From More Than One Hero

Even with a bunch of blockbuster superhero sequels among the most anticipated movies of 2017, Logan seems to be hovering right around the top of the list. That’s because its production photos, initial teaser, and screened-for-the-press first 40 minutes have all confirmed that it’ll be a very different sort of Wolverine/X-Men sequel — one that delivers R-rated action via a post-apocalyptic story in which Hugh Jackman’s hero is one of Earth’s last remaining mutants. To say expectations are high would be an understatement, and they’re going to be fueled even more by the film’s second trailer, which further suggests that the James Mangold-directed stand-alone saga will deliver the gritty Marvel goods.

Related: ‘Logan’: Wolverine’s Next Chapter Described in Plot Synopsis Shared By Hugh Jackman

As we know from its recently released plot synopsis, Logan will pick up with Wolverine as he’s drawn out of isolation – where he’s been caring for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) — in order to protect a young girl (Dafne Keen) who’s being hunted by Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook) and his merry band of psycho Reavers.





That the kid in question has a deep connection to Wolverine has long been spoiled by pre-release rumors, and it’s completely given away in the new promo, which places a particular focus on Keen’s relationship with Jackman’s pointy-haired (and now bearded and scarred) loner. For those not yet in the know, Keen is playing X-23, a female clone of Wolverine who made her comic-book debut back in 2004. Given that she’s a genetic duplicate, X-23 has all of Wolverine’s powers – regenerative healing, extraordinary strength, heightened senses and reflexes — as well as her own set of claws. She’s often been linked with the X-Men (and X-Force in particular), and in 2015, she even took the costume and name of her “father” in her own print series, All-New Wolverine.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Has an Idea for a Deadpool-Wolverine Movie — and a Plan to Persuade Hugh Jackman

With Jackman reportedly set to retire his claws after this final Wolverine performance, Logan has the air of a funereal coda — even if it may just be the beginning for X-23 on screen. Before any such goodbyes to the Jackman era can be said, however, we’ll first get to see what appears to be the character’s most brutally violent — and perhaps most challenging — outing yet.

Logan slashes into theaters on March 3.

‘Logan’: Watch the previously released trailer: