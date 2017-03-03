‘Logan’ Star Hugh Jackman Reveals His 3-Month Preparation for Shirtless Scenes

Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, shared with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show his secret to getting in shape to play the character he’s been playing for 17 years. Jackman said that when he trained for his very first time playing the role, he erroneously thought it would only take three weeks, which led to some embarrassing shots. These days, he starts preparing for any shirtless scene months in advance — and the process for getting into Wolverine shape does not sound fun or safe. Before giving away the trick, Jackman was sure to remind people not to try it at home. The trick? Dehydration.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”: Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in 2014. (Photo: Alan Markfield/©20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection) More

Jackman said that the process starts about three months before the shoot in which he will be shirtless. He drinks about three gallons of water a day — way more than the recommended amount. This, naturally, leads to a lot of urination. Then, 36 hours before the shoot, he quits drinking water. But his body has gotten so used to urinating so often that he continues to do so, leading to loss of water weight — and that Wolverine bod.

Colbert was quick to remind Jackman that three days without water could kill him, and that Jackman was getting halfway there for these shoots. So Colbert put forth his own plan.

“If I know there is a shirtless scene coming up, for the three months ahead of time, I do nothing and quit the day before the scene. Works out every time,” Colbert joked.

