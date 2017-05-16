‘Logan’ Noir Trailer: Hugh Jackman’s Swan Song Gets a Black-and-White Makeover

20th Century Fox has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming “Logan Noir.” The black and white version of James Mangold’s blockbuster will screen in select theaters for one night only, on Wednesday, May 17. The monochromatic film will also be on the “Logan” DVD, Blu-ray and 4K, which will be available May 23.

“During production of ‘Logan,’ I took many black-and-white photographs and noticed how striking and dramatic our gritty settings and characters appeared in monochrome,” Mangold said in a statement (via Entertainment Weekly). “The western and noir vibes of the film seemed to shine in the format and there was not a trace of modern comic hero movie sheen.”

“Logan” marks Hugh Jackman’s last film in the X-Men franchise. The blockbuster was released in theaters on March 3, and has grossed $606.8 million worldwide. Check out the stunning and emotional trailer for “Logan Noir” below.

LOGAN in sumptuous B&W on Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD May 23rd (along w/ color) and yes B&W in 4K in 4K package! And Noir in theaters tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/vJcn0HJOHx — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 16, 2017

