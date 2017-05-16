'Logan' Deleted Scene Discusses Sabretooth With 'X-Men: Origins' Reference

It seems Sabretooth was in Logan after all, in a sense.

In a leaked scene (which will likely appear on the Blu-ray due out May 23) from the final installment of the Hugh Jackman Wolverine trilogy, Logan is woken up by Bobby (Bryant Tardy), one of the mutant children he meets toward the end of the film.

Bobby is playing with a Wolverine figurine and a Sabretooth figurine — both toys are more reminiscent of the '90s cartoon characters than those depicted in the films. Bobby asks Logan if all the stories from the comics are a lie, even Sabretooth.

"Sabretooth was real," Logan responds. "He was in a program with me, kind of like [the experimentation] they did to you."

Bobby asks, "So, you did some mean things with him?"

Logan says yes.

The pirated scene was taken down almost as fast as it was posted on YouTube, but Heat Vision managed to catch it while it was live.

Logan comes out on digital HD on Tuesday and Blu-ray on May 23.

Watch: Caliban Dies in Deleted Scene From 'Logan':

Read more: 'X-Men': Original Sabretooth on Hugh Jackman's Legacy and Why He Didn't Return to the Franchise