'Logan' Clip: Wolverine Has a Big Mouth and Some Bigger Muscles

Sunday’s Super Bowl LI proved to be a big night not only for the New England Patriots, but also for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. One of the evening’s best commercials during the game’s broadcast was the “Amazing Grace”-scored spot for Logan, the actor’s third — and reportedly finale — solo big-screen outing as the Marvel mutant hero. If that latest promo wasn’t enough to continue stoking anticipation for the upcoming release, Fox has now debuted the first clip from the film, which proves that despite Wolverine’s apparently advanced age and diminished healing capabilities, he still has plenty of brute strength left.

In the above scene, titled, “You Know the Drill,” Jackman’s loner comes to the aid of Eriq La Salle’s everyman, who’s accused of trespassing by some thuggish yokels. While the leader of this gang doesn’t take too kindly to Wolverine’s appearance at La Salle’s side, the hostile feelings prove mutual — except that, you know, only one of them has superpowers.

Jackman’s big mouth and bigger biceps appear to be in fine form in this debut clip from Logan, which continues to promise a far harder-edged, R-rated take on the Marvel character. Ahead of the film’s March 3 theatrical bow, you can check out its initial sneak peek above, and its Super Bowl commercial below.

