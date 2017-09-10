Liz Hurley wishes ‘best friend’ Hugh Grant a Happy Birthday

Elizabeth Hurley shared a throwback photograph of herself and her ex Hugh Grant as she wished the actor a happy birthday.

The actress, 52, called Grant her “best friend” as she posted an old image of them together on Instagram to mark his 57th birthday.

The photograph showed the pair – who dated for 13 years until 2000 – looking youthful as they posed on a red carpet when they were an item.

Hurley wrote: “Happy Birthday to my best friend for 30 years.”

She added a string of kiss emojis.

Hurley and Grant have remained close since they broke up and have often enjoyed evenings out, and even holidays, together.

Grant is godfather to Hurley’s 15–year-old son, Damian.

