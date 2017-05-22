Live on May 23: Watch 'Transformers' Director Michael Bay's Handprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Want to see what happens when the man behind such explosive blockbusters as Bad Boys, Transformers and Armageddon gets an iconic Hollywood honor? Well, tune in here at Yahoo Movies on Tuesday, May 23, to find out.

That’s when director-producer Michael Bay will place his hand- and footprints in the storied cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. We’ll be broadcasting the ceremony live starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, so set your calendar alert and bookmark this page.

While you wait, you can refresh yourself on Bay’s high-flying filmography which includes Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, both starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence; The Rock, starring Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery; Armageddon, starring Ben Affleck and Bruce Willis; Pearl Harbor, starring Affleck, Josh Hartnett, and Kate Beckinsale; and The Island, starring Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson; as well as five Transformers films. The latest, this summer’s Transformers: The Last Knight, will be hitting theaters on June 21.

