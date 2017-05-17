Live-action Captain Pugwash movie in the pipeline

Pugwash… the cowardly pirate is heading for the big screen – Credit: YouTube

A live-action reboot of classic kid’s show ‘Captain Pugwash’ is set to set sail on the salty seas.

According to reports, the movie will be a family comedy-adventure and origin story set in the ‘golden age of pirates’.

It will centre around the cowardly Pugwash as he’s sent on a ship to the penal colony of Botany Bay, but after he escapes and finds himself at the helm of the Black Pig, he embarks on a mission to rescue Tom the Cabin Boy’s father who is marooned on an island with a glut of treasure.

Pugwash also has a run-in with his mortal enemy, Cut-Throat Jake.

Producer Elliot Jenkins said: “Just as Paddington refreshed a much-loved British brand without losing its charm we’re going to do the same albeit with a bit more of a mischievous indie spirit.

“We want everyone to leave the cinema with a big grin not least the parents who we are going to target with a few gags that might fly over their kid’s heads but will really land with them.”

No news yet on who will star, but it’ll be directed by John Hay.

The character was devised by the late John Ryan, first publishing Pugwash’s exploits in comic ‘The Eagle’ in 1950.

It became an animated TV show some years later, the first episode airing in 1957 on the BBC with all the characters voiced by actor Peter Hawkins.

Read more

Disney classics were ‘cruel’, says Javier Bardem

Coogan and Reilly transform into Laurel and Hardy

Paul McCartney reveals Pirates 5 role