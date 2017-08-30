How the live-action Aladdin might delay Suicide Squad 2

From Digital Spy

Despite rumours from industry insiders that Suicide Squad 2 was set to be fast-tracked by Warner Bros, the sequel to last year's DC movie reportedly won't go into production until autumn next year due to scheduling conflicts.

Will Smith's current commitments to playing the Genie in Disney's live-action adaptation of Aladdin and the forthcoming Gemini Man have forced filming of Suicide Squad 2 – which is due out in 2019 – to be delayed, according to Variety reporter Justin Kroll‏.

So hearing at the earliest, SUICIDE SQUAD 2 won't go in to production until fall 2018 because of Smith's schedule with ALADDIN and GEMINI - Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 29, 2017

And good job really, as Suicide Squad 2 is still looking for a director with the likes of Mel Gibson and Guy Ritchie being touted.

The first movie was released last year and was generally regarded as a critical mess, though that didn't stop people actually seeing it as it raked in quite a lot of money.

While details are largely under wraps, most of the cast are expected to return. However, one person we know won't be coming back into the fold is Cara Delevingne as Enchantress.

"It was a life-changing experience, and of course I'd do another one, but I don't think it would make sense for the character," she said.

"I'll probably still be on the set hanging out with everyone."

