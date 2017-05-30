Disney's Aladdin eyes Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall for Princess Jasmine

‘Aladdin’ may have found its Princess Jasmine…

None other than Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix.

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old Little Mix singer is up for the role of Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’.

Mix star Jade Thirlwall is in talks to play the part of Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming live-action Aladdin adaptation,” they revealed. “The Hollywood role would be a dream for the Disney-mad pop star.”

But could the Little Mix star nab the role?

It certainly seems like a good choice – after all, her musical background will come in handy when belting out ‘A Whole New World’.

But it looks as though her fellow bandmates might not be so keen.

“If she is cast, it could spell disaster for fans of the chart-toppers’ music, as filming the movie would play havoc with their plans.”

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall could be heading for a whole new world – Credit: Disney More

Apparently, Little Mix has already sat down for a frank discussion of the group’s future… and The Sun sources claim that while talks were emotional, her fellow group members – that’s Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson – were keen to support her.

“Jasmine is Jade’s perfect role, so she’s delighted to have got this far in the process,” said their anonymous source. “The talks have been going on for some time now.”

“The longer they go on, the better her chances are looking. All of the girls have their fingers crossed for her, as they always support each other. But they also know that it would be a huge commitment.”

Obviously, a film commitment would play havoc with their schedules… but apparently, the rest of the group are happy to do what they can if Jade eventually gets cast in the movie.

“They all agreed that they would try to make it work for her around Little Mix commitments,” they explained. “It wouldn’t be easy, but as far as it’s possible, that’s what they want.”

Will she nab the coveted role?

For now, we have to wait and see. But it’s a very compelling rumour for the time being.

