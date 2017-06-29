'My Little Pony: The Movie' Trailer: This One's For the Bronies

My Little Pony has been around for decades, but it reached a level of popularity previously unseen in 2010, when it was relaunched via the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic TV show. That animated series became a phenomenon, with acolytes known as Bronies, who’ve since been profiled in a documentary or two. It was only a matter of time before the franchise moved to the big-screen. Enter My Little Pony: The Movie, coming this fall with an all-star cast — and a new trailer right now (watch it above).

My Little Pony: The Movie will be directed by series vet Jayson Thiessen, and will feature its small-screen version’s entire voice cast, including Tara Strong, Ashleigh Ball, Andrea Libman, Tabitha St. Germain, and Cathy Weseluck. Complementing those familiar names will be Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, and Zoe Saldana, all of whom are lending their pipes (in supporting parts, no doubt) to a story in which the Mane 6 (Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity) set out on an adventure beyond Equestria to stop a villain, along the way wielding friendship magic (of course!) to save the day.

While this is likely a for-fans-only film that’ll baffle anyone not already heavily invested in the series (like, um, yours truly), My Little Pony will no doubt be enthusiastically greeted by Bronies near and far when it debuts in theaters on Oct. 6.

‘My Little Pony: The Movie’: Watch the Previously Released Teaser:

