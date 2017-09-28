Lionsgate plans Times Square attraction: 'Mad Men' restaurant, 'Hunger Games' flying simulator & 'John Wick' ride

Lionsgate and leisure park operator Parques Reunidos announced a strategic partnership today with the first Lionsgate-branded indoor entertainment center, set to open in New York City’s Times Square in 2019.

Lionsgate Entertainment City will feature attractions built around various Lionsgate film and television properties including Mad Men, The Hunger Games and the most recent installment of the John Wick franchise. The attraction, located in the Times Square area, will be the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies are planning in the U.S. and Europe.

“We’re delighted to kick off our partnership with Parques Reunidos in midtown Manhattan, and we look forward to extending our alliance to other major U.S. and European cities as we continue to grow our location-based entertainment business around the world,” said Lionsgate Senior Vice President of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment Jenefer Brown. “Lionsgate Entertainment City celebrates so many of our greatest film and television properties and provides their fans with a unique immersive experience featuring state-of-the-art technology right in the heart of the city.”

Said Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Parques Reunidos: “We are very excited to collaborate with Lionsgate in this new project, which is a big milestone for our strategy to develop Indoor Entertainment Centers in shopping malls and landmark buildings. Lionsgate Entertainment City will be our sixth IEC, following the five we announced in 2016 which are underway in Europe. We hope that, through this strategy, we will develop 20 other centers in the coming years and we will become a worldwide leader in this form of entertainment,”

Among the elements of Lionsgate Entertainment City will be a Mad Men themed “dining and lounge experience”; a Hunger Games flying simulator attraction, a Divergent themed obstacle course; the John Wick: Chapter Two shooting ride where fans go head-to-head with a series of assailants; a 4D film and live theater; and virtual reality entertainment, including a Nerve VR motorcycle experience.

The attractions will be complemented by branded retail and dining establishments, including a Lionsgate Café, the Hunger Games-inspired Peeta’s Bakery and The Capitol Confectionery, along with the first-ever Lionsgate Studio Store. The entertainment center will also feature party rooms for private events and special programing that can be customized for Lionsgate properties.

Lionsgate’s location-based entertainment business includes planned attractions in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company recently announced the launch of the outdoor theme park Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Island, South Korea, and the indoor theme park Lionsgate Entertainment World is currently under development in Hengqin, China, and the Lionsgate Zone of the Motiongate theme park is slated to open in Dubai later this fall.

Related stories

Heinz Bites On Don Draper's 'Mad Men' Pitch - 50 TV Years Later

'Mad Men's Matthew Weiner Returning To TV With Amazon Series From Weinstein Company

Stephen Colbert Rushes RNC Podium In 'Late Show' Convention Coverage Stunt