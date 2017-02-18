'Lion King' Remake Casts Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa

Donald Glover is going to be king.

The star has been cast in Disney's remake of The Lion King as Simba. Director Jon Favreau announced the news on Twitter with a picture of Glover he captioned, "I just can't wait to be king. #Simba."

Favreau also announced James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa, the father role he played in the 1994 animated original.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Favreau met Glover at The Hollywood Reporter's creativity conversation in December. Favreau's son is also fan of Glover's music, which he performs under the name Childish Gambino.

Jeff Nathanson, a Steven Spielberg favorite, is writing the take on the animated classic, which is considered one of the pinnacles of Disney's animated movies.