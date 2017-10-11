Lindsay Lohan comes to the defence of Harvey Weinstein

Joining a chorus of two – the other being fashion designer Donna Karan – Lindsay Lohan has rallied to the defence of Harvey Weinstein.

The Hollywood producer is accused of multiple rapes and sexual assaults over a period of decades in the movie business.

And now even his closest former colleagues are condemning his actions decisively and publicly.

But not Lindsay Lohan, who is doing rather the opposite.

In a post to fans via her Instagram page – now deleted – she said that people ‘need to stop’ the accusations and condemnation of Weinstein, and added that his wife, the British designer Georgina Chapman, should be standing by her husband.

Chapman announced last night that she has left him.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” she said. “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop; I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017





Though Lohan has removed the video message, posted using Instagram’s ‘Stories’ feature, Buzzfeed celebrity editor Lauren Yapalater managed to record her comments before the clip was deleted.

The troubled star, who is now living in Dubai, appears in the movies ‘Bobby’ and ‘Scary Movie 5’ for The Weinstein Company.

She has so far not commented on her remarks. But others most certainly have.

Bygone drug addict Lindsay Lohan…defending Harvey Weinstein bc he didnt assault her is like defending OJ Simpson bc he didn't murder me — Zendaya's ShoesRule (@myfeetonfleek) October 11, 2017





Nobody can ruin her career faster than Donna Karan Lindsay Lohan: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/sBplj9HNhm — Theo Burk (@BigPunnysher) October 11, 2017





Lindsay Lohan thinks it's wrong that women have come forward about Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse because he's never done anything to her and he should be left alone… wow. — Jett Rink (@jessiekaiser) October 11, 2017





Lindsay Lohan and Donna Karan are perfect examples of why there are times folks need to just shut their mouths. — Nathan'ette Burdine (@nbnylemagazine) October 11, 2017





Read more

Hilarie Burton says Ben Affleck groped her on TRL

Matt Damon condemns Harvey Weinstein

The sexual politics of Blade Runner 2049



