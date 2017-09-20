Linda Hamilton to return for Terminator 6

Linda Hamilton – aka Sarah Connor – will be back for the new Terminator reboot, James Cameron has confirmed.

It’s been 25 years since her last appearance as the fearsome matriarch, and Cameron sounds like he’s stoked about it.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” he said.

“There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

Hamilton will join Arnold Schwarzenegger in returning to the time-travelling action franchise, which is to be rebooted by Cameron, and directed by Tim Miller, the special effects don who helmed ‘Deadpool’.

It’ll be the first time Cameron has returned to the franchise since ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ back in 1991, following which it’s suffered some mixed fortunes.

The most recent instalment, ‘Terminator Genisys, released in 2015, was a financial disappointment for Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions, making $440 million, while ‘Terminator Salvation’ was battered by critics (as was Genisys, for that matter).

It’s hoped that Cameron, who presided over the glory days of the franchise, can sort things out, with the help of David Goyer, writer of Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies, and Josh Friedman, who created the Terminator spin-off ‘The Sarah Connor Chronicles’.

The new movie is said to be a direct sequel to ‘Judgement Day’.

“We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story,” added Cameron.

“We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

There’s no solid release date as yet, but Schwarzenegger has said that it will shoot in March, 2018.

