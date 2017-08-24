The Limehouse Golem: Bill Nighy and Olivia Cooke star in nailbiting new clip (exclusive)

‘The Limehouse Golem’, a spooky new period thriller from the writer of ‘The Woman In Black’, arrives in UK cinemas 1 September and we’re delighted to share a brand new look at the film.

This exclusive new clip shows Bill Nighy’s Detective Inspector Kildare racing against the clock to save Olivia Cooke’s (‘Ready Player One’) doomed starlet Elizabeth Cree from the hangman’s noose in Victorian London.

Watch it in full above.

Lizzie is the prime suspect in the murder of her own husband John Cree (Sam Reid) and has been sentenced to death. Kildare, on the hunt for the serial killer known as the Limehouse Golem, suspects John Cree could be the Golem himself, and so is doing everything he can to save the young girl’s life.

Bill Nighy stars as Inspector Kildare of Scotland Yard in 'The Limehouse Golem' (Lionsgate)

The film is based on the popular 1994 novel ‘Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golem’ by Peter Ackroyd, and has been adapted for the silver screen by Jane Goldman, the celebrated screenwriter responsible for ‘Kick-Ass’, ‘X-Men: First Class’, and ‘The Woman In Black’.

“The Limehouse Golem is a whodunnit, but a very challenging one,” says director Juan Carlos Medina.

“The journey towards knowing who the killer is will be just as fascinating and thought-provoking as the mere fact of knowing who it eventually turns out to be.”

'The Limehouse Golem' poster (Lionsgate)

“The ambition was to create a new genre of whodunnit, where the usual mind-games would be transcended into a movie touching several genres, to transport the audience to a different time that sheds so much light on who we are today.”

‘The Limehouse Golem’, which also stars Douglas Booth, arrives in UK cinemas on 1 September.

Watch a trailer for ‘The Limehouse Golem’ below…





