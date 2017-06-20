Lily James joins Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx at Baby Driver premiere

Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx are among the Hollywood stars who will race into London today for the European premiere of Baby Driver.

The film stars The Fault In Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort as the music-obsessed getaway driver of the title, while Spacey, Foxx and Hamm play the criminals he chauffeurs.

Behind the scenes on Baby Driver with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, director Edgar Wright, Flea Balzary and Lanny Joon (Tristar Pictures)

It is the first film in four years for British writer/director Edgar Wright, who is responsible for Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz.

In the movie, Baby tries to leave his criminal past behind after he meets a diner waitress played by Downton Abbey star Lily James but is lured into one last job.

Lily James attends the LA premiere of Baby Driver (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Elgort, Spacey, Hamm, James and Foxx are all expected to walk the red carpet at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, alongside Wright.

Baby Driver is released in UK cinemas on June 28.