Lily Collins is shockingly gaunt in Netflix anorexia drama with Keanu Reeves

Lily Collins cuts a shockingly gaunt figure in the first trailer for Netflix drama ‘To The Bone’, co-starring Keanu Reeves.

The actress daughter of Phil Collins plays Ellen, a girl battling anorexia, and looks starkly different to her roles in movies like her breakthrough ‘Mirror Mirror’ and recent Howard Hughes drama ‘Rules Don’t Apply’.

The new movie, which is made by Netflix, follows Ellen as she finally decides to seek the help of Reeves’ unorthodox physician Dr. William Beckham, and enter a group recovery home to battle the disease.

It’s been penned and directed by Marti Noxon, best known as the writer and producer of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’, and who touched on her own struggles with eating disorders for the story.

“There are a lot of men – more men than women, I would say – who have expressed to me that they think it’s an issue of vanity,” Noxon told Indiewire earlier this year.

“I was writing to try to help people who don’t understand, who can’t relate to why someone would starve, or throw up, or just spend their life obsessed with food, or obsessed with their body size.

“What’s amazing is people who’ve been through it know what we’re talking about, and people who haven’t finally say, ‘Oh, I get it.’”

Collins herself has also spoken about her own experiences too.

“I also suffered from eating disorders when I was a teenager, so when I read it, I automatically felt very attached to the subject matter,” Collins said.

“I’ve wanted to get all this off my chest for a long time. This was my way to be able to tell this story for the greater good, for a greater purpose, to open up communication.”

Also starring Carrie Preston, Lili Taylor and British actor Alex Sharp, it’s due out on Netflix on July 14.

