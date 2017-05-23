'Life's too short': Terrence Howard ends Robert Downey Jr Iron Man feud

For a time, things were a bit tense between Robert Downey Jr and his former ‘Iron Man’ co-star Terrence Howard.

The pair publicly fell out when it came to negotiations for ‘Iron Man 2’, with Howard at one time suggesting that Downey Jr had cost him $100 million in lost earnings.

But it seems that Howard, who has since become best known for his role as music mogul Lucious Lyon in the series ‘Empire’, has buried the hatchet.

“We just realised that life is too short. We both realised. Life’s too short. Everybody is making money now,” he said, while appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’.

It was during an appearance in the same show in 2013 that the feud first came to light.

Howard apologised for blurting all that out too, saying: “I shouldn’t have got drunk. It’s my fault. I’m the one that did it. I ran my mouth.”

Howard was the original James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes, aka War Machine, in the first ‘Iron Man’ movie back in 2008.

But while negotiations were going on for the second movie, rumours were bouncing around that Howard was asking for too much money, and was subsequently dropped, with Don Cheadle taking over.

However, as Howard told it on Cohen’s show back in 2013, ‘It turns out that the person I helped become Iron Man… when it was time to re-up for the second one, (he) took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out’.

“We did a three-picture deal, so that means that you did the deal ahead of time,” he went on.

“It was going to be a certain amount for the first one, a certain amount for the second one, a certain amount for the third.

“They came to me with the second and said, ‘Look, we will pay you one-eighth of what we contractually had for you, because we think the second one will be successful with or without you.’ And I called my friend – that I helped get the first job – and he didn’t call me back for three months.”

But now it seems bygones are bygones.

