Liam Payne joins Harry Styles fans in Dunkirk congratulations

By Katie Archer

Harry Styles may have been walking the red carpet solo at the Dunkirk premiere, but his One Direction bandmates were there with him in spirit.

Four years on from the lads’ Leicester Square premiere for their documentary This Is Us, Styles was back on film launch duty – this time as an actor.

Harry Styles looked stylish (Ian West/PA)

New dad Liam Payne was not with him to witness his acting debut, but he sent his friend a good luck message.

Fans of the singer tweeted their pride at seeing Styles add another string to his bow.

The singer spent time walking the red carpet greeting his fans in the crowd and took his mum to the premiere as his plus one.

Dunkirk’s cast also includes Sir Mark Rylance, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy.

It is released in cinemas on July 21.