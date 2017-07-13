Liam Payne joins Harry Styles fans in Dunkirk congratulations

Harry Styles may have been walking the red carpet solo at the Dunkirk premiere, but his One Direction bandmates were there with him in spirit.

Four years on from the lads’ Leicester Square premiere for their documentary This Is Us, Styles was back on film launch duty – this time as an actor.

Harry Styles looked stylish (Ian West/PA) More

New dad Liam Payne was not with him to witness his acting debut, but he sent his friend a good luck message.

@Harry_Styles good luck tonight mate! Sorry I can't be there can't wait to see you in action #DunkirkPremiere 🎥 — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 13, 2017

Fans of the singer tweeted their pride at seeing Styles add another string to his bow.

@Harry_Styles we are SO SO incredibly proud of you my love!! we love and adore you so much H!! sending you lots of hugs and kisses!! 💞💞 — harry being soft ♡ (@hesbeingsoft) July 13, 2017

I'm very proud of @Harry_Styles 🙂 i honestly can't wait for the movie. Harry's just a bonus for me. War movies are the best #Dunkirk — JayxLarry/Larries ☀️ (@JayxLHs) July 13, 2017

@Harry_Styles i'm so proud of you. Dunkirk is such an important film directed by Christopher Nolan and you're one of the actors. just wow 💙 — fra • back to you (@lwtsmallbean) July 13, 2017

The singer spent time walking the red carpet greeting his fans in the crowd and took his mum to the premiere as his plus one.

Dunkirk’s cast also includes Sir Mark Rylance, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy.

It is released in cinemas on July 21.