Liam Neeson as Watergate's 'Deep Throat' in trailer for 'Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House'

Liam Neeson has spent the better part of the past decade saving relatives from nefarious bad guys — and himself, from wolves — in a series of action vehicles including Taken, Run All Night, and The Grey. He’ll be taking on a different sort of heroic mission for his latest venture, however, as he’s set to star in the upcoming Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, a based-on-real-events drama in which he plays the FBI agent who leaked information about the Watergate investigation to Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward as “Deep Throat.” With an all-star cast, it could make some award-season noise when it debuts next month — and now, with the release of its first trailer (watch it above).

Sporting grey hair and a no-nonsense demeanor (of course!), Neeson is front and center in the above promo as Felt, whose position in the bureau — he’s referred to as “The G-Man’s G-Man” — puts him smack in the middle of the inquiry into the Watergate break-in. That assignment is quickly complicated by the fact that the FBI’s bigwigs want to stop looking into the incident before they’ve truly begun, which puts Felt at odds with many of his compatriots — and soon sends him on an anonymous-source course that ultimately will alter the nation’s political landscape.

Directed by Peter Landesman (Concussion) and co-starring Diane Lane, Marton Csokas, Ike Barinholtz, Tony Goldwyn, Bruce Greenwood, Michael C. Hall, Brian d’Arcy James, Josh Lucas, Eddie Marsan, and Maika Monroe, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House arrives in theaters on Sept. 29.

