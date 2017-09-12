Liam Neeson is retiring from Action Movies

Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills.

But now, making action movies isn’t one of them.

During an interview with Sky News, the 65-year-old action movie star revealed that his unlikely spell as an action movie star was ‘all a pure accident’… and he’s now giving it up.

“They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff,” he said. “I’m like: ‘Guys I’m sixty-fucking-five’. Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on’.”

Famously, Liam Neeson stared in the ‘Taken’ franchise as former CIA operative Bryan Mills who’s tasked with tracking down his missing daughter and her friend after the pair have been kidnapped by Albanian sex traffickers.

And he reprised the role for both ‘Taken 2’ and ‘Taken 3’.

Liam Neeson has over two dozen action movies under his belt, with his last two still in the pipeline, and due to be released next year. He’s due to star in ‘The Commuter’ by director, Jaume Collet-Serra, as well as ‘Hard Powder’ – a film about a snowplough driver who ends up taking on a group of drug dealers.

But it looks as though these will be Liam Neeson’s action movie swan songs… and that’s a crying shame. Even if it’s not exactly a huge surprise, given his age.

Does this mean we’ll see Liam Neeson shift towards serious dramas?

Could he be looking for more award-worthy material at this stage in his career?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

