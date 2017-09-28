Liam Neeson hasn't retired from action movies after all

It appears that Liam Neeson’s particular set of skills might be used again after all.

Earlier this month, the ‘Schindler’s List’ star, who first properly proved his action chops in the 2008 movie ‘Taken’, said that he was calling it a day with the running and jumping.

“They’re still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff,” he told Sky News.

“I’m like: ‘Guy’s I’m sixty-f******-five.’ Audiences are eventually going to go: ‘Come on.’”

The quotes were picked up on and circulated around the globe, but it seems that talk of retirement might have been a bit premature.

“It’s not true, look at me!” he told Variety.

“You’re talking in the past tense. I’m going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground.

“I’m unretired.”

Sadly, his return to action movies won’t be ‘Taken 4’.

He told Stephen Colbert last year: “There’s only so many times your daughter can be taken. Actually if we do have another it will be, ‘Please can you take my daughter?’”

Neeson is next up in ‘Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House’, the lengthily titled biopic thriller about the FBI agent who, under the codename Deep Throat, lifted the lid on the Watergate scandal.

