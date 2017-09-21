Liam Neeson is back in action for The Commuter trailer

It’s one of Liam Neeson’s final action movies…

And ‘The Commuter’ doesn’t disappoint.

Suiting up as insurance salesman Michael Woolrich, it looks as though Liam Neeson is dragged into a criminal conspiracy during his morning commute. And it all begins with a mysterious figure offering him a cash reward to identify a passenger who doesn’t belong.

Very mysterious, indeed.

– Liam Neeson Retiring From Action Movies

– Liam Neeson Turns Up At Restaurant For Free Food

– Pakistan Gets An Awesome Bootleg Silence DVD

“What if I asked you to do one little thing?” asks Vera Farmiga’s mysterious stranger.

“Would you do it?”

“Someone on this train does not belong,” she explains. “You don’t know what they look like. All you have to do is find them.”

It’s already being described as ‘Taken’ meets ‘Non-Stop’ on a train… and ‘The Commuter’ looks like pretty standard Liam Neeson action fayre, with a mysterious twist thrown in.

Who exactly has approached him? And who is the mysterious passenger?

If the trailer’s anything to go by, they’re not exactly good people… and it looks as though Liam Neeson is caught up in a conspiracy which could threaten the lives of all his fellow passengers.

Maybe even his family.

And let’s face it – it gives Liam Neeson an excuse to show off his particular set of skills.

‘The Commuter’ stars Liam Neeson alongside Vera Farmiga, Sam Neill, and Patrick Wilson.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film, based on a script by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi.

‘The Commuter’ heads to cinemas on 19 January 2018.

– First Look At Liam Neeson In Love Actually Sequel

– Liam Neeson Steps Down From Childhood Boxing Club

– Liam Neeson Stars As Deep Throat In New Watergate Movie