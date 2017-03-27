Liam Neeson, Anna Kendrick, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones Audition to Be Stephen Hawking's New Voice in Clip for Red Nose Day

There comes a time when every celebrity needs a reinvention — even if that celebrity is 75-year-old physicist Stephen Hawking. In a comedy sketch for the charity fundraiser Red Nose Day (watch it above), world-famous scientist Hawking, who lost his voice to ALS 30 years ago and speaks through a computer system of his own invention, announces that he’s ready for a change. An impressive line-up of celebrities competes to be Hawking’s “new voice,” each trying to convince him of their qualifications. Liam Neeson breaks out the “special skills” monologue from Taken; Anna Kendrick turns on the charm; Kylie Minogue announces that all of her songs are actually about science; Miss Piggy says she’ll prove that science can be sexy; and both Felicity Jones and John Boyega play the Star Wars card. A couple of hopefuls even sing their auditions: Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber sings a Hawking-themed verse of his song “Memory” from Cats, while Lin-Manuel Miranda does a new take on “My Shot” from Hamilton. The only reluctant applicant, ironically, is Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for playing Hawking in 2014’s The Theory of Everything. In the end, Hawking does choose a celebrity to play his voice: a fellow Brit who’s imitated almost as often as Hawking.
Read more from Yahoo Movies: