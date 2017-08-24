Has Lex Luthor been cut out of Justice League?

From Digital Spy

A rematch between Lex Luthor and Superman may have to wait, if the latest rumblings about Justice League are true.

Jesse Eisenberg had been expected to reprise his role as the Lexcorp billionaire when Zack Snyder was still directing Justice League, but his departure has led directly to extensive reshoots overseen by Joss Whedon.

The latest speculation comes from reliable fan site Batman on Film, which reported that any subplot involving Lex from the Snyder version has been "cut" during the reshoot. Warner Bros has not commented.

Digital Spy has reached out to Jesse Eisenberg's spokesperson for clarification about his status with Justice League.

It was during an interview at MCM London Comic Con in the summer of 2016 that Eisenberg first indicated that he'd reunite with Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams in Justice League.

"I'm kind of in wait," he said at that time. "They just started filming Justice League, so I'm kind of like waiting for my crack at it.

"I don't know what I'm allowed to say, because I feel like there's probably some drone following me from DC, and if I say anything wrong I get, you know, picked off. But yeah I think so, and I love it, and I love everybody who's in it. You know, it's a really talented group of people."

Cutting Lex from Justice League lends credence to those reports about Joss Whedon massively adjusting the story, going so far as to potentially change the ending and beef up references to this summer's hit Wonder Woman.

It was through Luthor that Justice League villain Steppenwolf was first introduced in the DCEU. In a deleted Batman v Superman scene, Steppenwolf briefly appeared aboard the wreckage of a Kryptonian ship that Lex seized:

The look of Steppenwolf has already been completely revamped in CGI for Justice League, with Game of Thrones' Ciaran Hinds providing the voice.

Justice League will be released on November 17. Watch a trailer below:

