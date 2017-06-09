Lethal Weapon stars reunite for action classic's 30th anniversary

Never too old… well, possibly too old, as the stars of Lethal Weapon reunite for the movie’s 30th anniversary – Credit: Entertainment Tonight

As ‘Lethal Weapon’ fans will doubtless recall, even back in 1987, Danny Glover was of the opinion that he was ‘getting too old for this s**t’.

Now 30 years later, and at the age of 70, he’s reunited with his co-stars Mel Gibson and Rene Russo to celebrate the milestone anniversary of Richard Donner’s classic action movie.

The trio last appeared on screen together for ‘Lethal Weapon 4’ in 1998, but it seems that they slip straight back into the rhythm of things when they get together.

“I think there was a lot of love between us,” Gibson, who loose cannon cop Martin Riggs in the movies, told ABC’s Good Morning America.

“And when I see them, I just kind of get the same feeling… It’s like seeing a teenage sweetheart or something.”

“I think you could say whatever you want about the films, but I think the relationship got better and better over the period of time,” added Glover, who played the rather more cautious Roger Murtaugh.

“I can’t get anywhere [without] somebody [saying], ‘Say it to me. Just say, ‘I’m getting too old for this,’” he added.

And with Hollywood’s obsession with remakes and reboots still insatiable (there’s a rebooted TV series of ‘Lethal Weapon’ airing as we speak), talk inevitably rounded on the possibility of a fifth movie.

“That is not gonna happen,” laughed Russo, who joined the series in 1992 for ‘Lethal Weapon 3’.

Though it sounds like Gibson could be persuaded.

“You’d play off the fact that they’re not as limber as they used to be. And I think that would be fun,” he chipped in.

The movies made nearly $1 billion in all – more given inflation – with ‘Lethal Weapon 3’ hauling in the most money, with a box office take of $321 million, despite some mixed reviews.

