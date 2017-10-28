Lethal Weapon 5 may happen with Mel Gibson & Danny Glover

‘Lethal Weapon 5’ may be in the works.

And it could see Mel Gibson & Danny Glover back as Riggs and Murtaugh.

According to Deadline, the ageing franchise might just get another instalment.

“It looks like the band just might back together. Deadline hears that Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Richard Donner are all huddling on the possibility of doing another film for the Lethal Weapon franchise.”

But it begs the question – aren’t they too old for this shit?

‘Lethal Weapon’ stars Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh – an LAPD homicide cop who ends up with a new partner, Martin Riggs (played by Mel Gibson), who transferred over from the narc squad.

It’s a buddy cop classic… but isn’t it a bit past its prime?

The last we saw of Riggs and Murtaugh was in ‘Lethal Weapon 4’… and that was way back in 1998. This would place ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ at least 20 years after the previous movie. And that’s if the film ended up being released next year – highly unlikely considering the studio is still thinking about it.

“There are many moving parts, but we’ve heard that all are on board and exploring another film,” explain Deadline. “It would move forward, of course, at Warner Bros., the studio that has brought audiences four in the franchise.”

And it even sees the return of ‘Lethal Weapon’ director, Richard Donner.

“In the scenario we’ve heard Donner would direct and Channing Gibson (Lethal Weapon 4) would script.”

Will ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ actually happen?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But I can’t help thinking that it could usher in a new partnership for future movies… and that’s probably the best we can hope for the future of the franchise.

