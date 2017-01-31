Leslie Mann and Patti LuPone Tear Into Each Other in NSFW Clip from 'The Comedian' (Exclusive)

Warning: This clip contains language that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Whatever Jackie (Robert De Niro) just did at his niece’s wedding, it clearly did not play well with his younger brother (Danny DeVito) and sister-in-law, Flo (Broadway legend Patti LuPone).

You can watch the foul-mouthed aftermath unfold in the exclusive red-band clip above, which finds Flo berating Jackie for his antics. Coming to Jackie’s defense is his date, Harmony (Leslie Mann, who may or may not being wearing underwear), leading to a fiery, F-bomb-laced exchange between the two women. You might want to grab your popcorn.

The Comedian stars De Niro as aging insult comic Jack “Jackie” Burke, who struggles to reinvent himself after starring in a career-defining TV role. After Jackie gets arrested for accosting an audience member, he’s sentenced to community service, where he strikes up an unlikely relationship with Harmony.

Directed by Taylor Hackford (An Officer and a Gentleman, Ray, Mr. Helen Mirren) from a script by Art Linson, Jeffrey Ross, Richard LaGravenese, and Lewis Friedman, the film also stars Harvey Keitel, Edie Falco, Charles Grodin, Cloris Leachman, and Hannibal Buress.

To find out what exactly Jackie did to set off these verbal fireworks in the first place, you’ll have to check out The Comedian when it opens Friday.



