Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to tackle Teddy Roosevelt biopic

For fans of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, the future is looking incredibly bright. Deadline reports that Paramount is in development on a Teddy Roosevelt drama which will be a star vehicle for DiCaprio, with Scorsese attached to direct. The project marks the third movie the duo has in development, following adaptations of the crime thrillers The Devil in the White City and Killers of the Flower Moon. Scott Bloom has been set to write the drama, with DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson producing through their Appian Way banner.

The project is in the early stages of development, so there’s no word on what part of Roosevelt’s life the movie will tackle. Material that could certainly be mined for a film could be his years as a Rough Rider during the Spanish-American War, as well as his political rise from New York Governor to Vice President to President of the United States following the 1901 assassination of William Mckinley.

Scorsese and DiCaprio currently have five titles under their belts together: Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Scorsese has not confirmed which of the three DiCaprio projects will take precedence as his next project. The filmmaker is currently shooting the Netflix gangster drama The Irishman with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in New York City.

