Lena Dunham and Jason Schwartzman Meet Cute in 'My Entire High School Is Sinking Into the Sea' Clip (Exclusive)

High school is a disaster in the new movie My Entire High School is Sinking Into the Sea. A unique animated comedy from celebrated comic-book artist and graphic novelist Dash Shaw, My Entire High School features a star-studded cast of voice actors — including Jason Schwartzman, Lena Dunham, Reggie Watts, Susan Sarandon, and Maya Rudolph — bringing life to the lo-fi, scribbled world of Tides High School. Sophomores Dash (Schwartzman) and Assaf (Watts) work for the student newspaper, through which they learn the school is built on a fault line and will slowly do what the movie’s title says when the new auditorium opens. When the worst happens, the student body has to work their way to the top floor as their world literally collapses around them.

In the exclusive scene above, Dash confronts Mary (Dunham) the high school queen bee as they’re locked in a classroom. The two argue over the definition of “friend” (do all the people on student council count?) even as they’re waiting for the school to slide down the cliff.

My Entire High School Is Sinking Into the Sea opens in select theaters on April 14 and will expand throughout May.

