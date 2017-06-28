Lena Denham set to co-write Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig's Toni Erdmann remake

‘Girls’ creator Lena Dunham is set to reunite with the HBO series showrunner Jenni Konner on the US remake of ‘Toni Erdmann.’

According to The Tracking Board, Dunham and Konner are in talks to pen the script for the Paramount comedy drama from producers Adam McKay and Will Ferrell, which is set to star Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig in the lead roles.

The original 2016 ‘Toni Erdmann’ is a German-Austrian production from writer-director Maren Ade. It stars Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller as an estranged father and daughter who reunite under somewhat unusual conditions.

Peter Simonischek and Sandra Hüller in 2016's original 'Toni Erdmann' (credit: Soda Pictures)

After premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, ‘Toni Erdmann’ became one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2016, notably declared the best film of the year by Sight and Sound. It won all five major awards at the European Film Awards (best film, director, screenplay, actor and actress), and was also nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award.

This remake would appear to be a project Paramount have very high hopes for, particularly as they’ve coaxed Jack Nicholson out of semi-retirement to take the lead. The 80-year old screen legend was last seen in 2010’s ‘How Do You Know.’

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig, set to appear as father and daughter in 'Toni Erdmann' (credit: WENN.com)

As well as playing the lead role in ‘Girls,’ Lena Dunham wrote 40 episodes and directed 19 over the course of the HBO show’s five-year run, from 2012 to 2017. Prior to this, Dunham also wrote and directed the independent features ‘Creative Nonfiction’ and ‘Tiny Furniture.’

Konner, meanwhile, produced ‘Girls’ for its entire run, and wrote 17 episodes.

No director has yet been announced for the ‘Toni Erdmann’ remake, nor has a release date been set.

