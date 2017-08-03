Lego ‘Brick Race’ Movie Draws Director Jorge Gutierrez

Warner Bros. has tapped “The Book of Life” director Jorge Gutierrez to develop the “Billion Brick Race” project in a studio off-shoot from its Lego franchise.

“Billion Brick Race,” which has not yet been greenlit by the studio, was previously in development with Jason Segel and Drew Pearce. Producers are Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Roy Lee. Chris McKay and Jill Wilfert of Lego are executive producing.

“The Lego Movie” grossed nearly $470 million worldwide in 2014 amid strong support from critics and fans for its goofy story line and unique look. That success spurred Warner Bros. to develop “The Lego Batman Movie,” which opened in February and grossed $310 million worldwide; and “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” which opens Sept. 22.

Warner Bros. announced earlier this year that it had hired “Trolls” director Mike Mitchell for “The Lego Movie” sequel for Warner Bros. Animation. He replaced Rob Schrab on the project, which is set for a Feb. 8, 2019, release. Producers are Lin, Lord, Miller and Lee. Lord and Miller directed “The Lego Movie” and were co-directing the untitled Han Solo movie for Disney-Lucasfilm until they were forced out in June and replaced by Ron Howard.

The animated comedy “The Book of Life” grossed $100 million worldwide for Fox. Gutierrez also created the animated series “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera” for Nickelodeon. Gutierrez is repped by WME and managed by Aaron Berger of Chatrone.