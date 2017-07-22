The LEGO Ninjago Movie trailer #2 promises action, laughs and family drama with a punch

Few could have anticipated that an animated movie series based on the LEGO toy range would produce some of the wittiest, most sophisticated family films of recent years – but with 2014’s ‘The LEGO Movie’ and this year’s ‘The LEGO Batman Movie,’ they’re currently two-for-two.

Will the ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ make it a hat trick? We certainly hope so – and this new second trailer, just landed out of San Diego Comic Con 2017, gives further cause for optimism.

This new promo delves a little deeper into a key plot element touched on in the first trailer earlier this year: the awkward fact that the Green Ninja, Lloyd (voiced by Dave Franco), is also the son of arch villain Garmadon (Justin Theroux).

The film’s official synopsis tells us the ‘LEGO Ninjago Movie’ will “[pit] mech against mech and father against son,” leading to an “epic showdown [which] will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their true power.”

However, the trailer seems to hint that the film may ultimately see father and son make peace and unite (a fitting message for a family film) – particularly once they awaken a certain ‘unstoppable beast.’

Yes, we won’t deny barking with laughter at that point.

LEGO’s ‘Ninjago’ range has already inspired a popular animated TV series, so younger viewers should be fully on board even if many adults might not be so familiar with the source material.

Either way, this looks to be very much continuing in the same off-the-wall spirit as ‘The LEGO Movie’ and ‘The LEGO Batman Movie.’ Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, directors of ‘The LEGO Movie,’ are on board as producers alongside Dan Lin, who told the San Diego Comic-Con audience, “we really have a team now that’s worked on all of these movies and it’s all about setting the right work environment, and also casting the movies right.”

And of course, you can’t get casting more bang on than having martial arts legend Jackie Chan play Sensei Wu, the Ninjago team’s master.

Nor is the above trailer the only new promotional material to come out of SDCC from the Warner Bros production, as a slew of new posters have also been released; see a few of the best below.

Opening in US cinemas in September, ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ makes it to UK cinemas on 13 October.

