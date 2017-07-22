Watch the 'Lego Ninjago Movie' Cast Explain How the Kid Film Could've Been X-Rated

The Lego Ninjago Movie is the next animated feature starring the brick-happy toys, and giving voice to the minifigures is an all-star ensemble that includes Justin Theroux, Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, and Michael Peña. But to certain members of the cast tell it, a few of the actors didn’t get the message about making the film family-friendly.

“In particular, the Silicon Valley guys [Woods and Nanjiani] were really inappropriate” during recording, Munn explained to Yahoo Movies (watch above). “They don’t know how to be kid-friendly, which was a big problem for a kid-friendly movie.”

And how exactly was that?

“We said words like the F-word, the P-word, the B-word… the W-word,” said Nanjiani.

“That one’s rough,” added Woods.

Because the large cast was split up when they stopped by Yahoo Movies during San Diego Comic-Con, we asked if there were any issues between the two groups.

“We like each other the most and thought we were the best people in the movie,” Theroux said of his group, which also included Franco and Munn, which didn’t go over well with the rest of the cast.

“Aren’t they great. Why are we here?” asked Nanjiani, who was teamed with Woods, Jacobson, and Peña. “Such a handsome offensive.”

And they were only getting warmed up. Watch the full interview above to see them pile on Justin Theroux.

