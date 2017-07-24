'Lego Ninjago Movie' Comic-Con Trailer Pits Dave Franco's Teen Outcast Hero vs Big Bad Dad Justin Theroux (and a Cute Cat)

Aiming to build on the success of The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie, it looks like The Lego Ninjago Movie won’t stray too far from its predecessors’ blueprint, judging from its second trailer, which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend (watch it above).

The preview sets us up to expect one-liners and combat set pieces, this time in a martial arts setting, while laying out its basic plot: Teen outcast Lloyd (Dave Franco) finds himself dealing with social stigma as the son of evil world-conquering Lord Garmadon (Justin Theroux) — while surreptitiously suiting up as a crime fighter dedicated to thwarting his father’s nefarious plans. To do so, he’ll train in the ways of the ninja with a wise mentor (Jackie Chan), although it appears from this latest promo that he won’t just be using his feet and fists; he’ll also have plenty of larger-than-life vehicles and devices at his disposal, all built from the series’ trademark blocks.

At Comic-Con, the cast (including Michael Peña, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, and Olivia Munn) told us that the film could have been X-rated, if its comedian co-stars had their way (watch clip below). The Lego Ninjago Movie arrives in theaters on Sept. 22.

‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ cast visits Yahoo Movies at Comic-Con:

