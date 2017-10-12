LEGO Millennium Falcon UCS: 10 thoughts you'll have while making the biggest ever LEGO set





LEGO has released its biggest, most detailed (and most expensive) set yet, the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon. The colossal build is recommended for ages 16+ with a 20 hours+ build time, but how difficult can it really be?

With over 7,500 pieces, 7 minifigs (including two Han Solos), 2 porgs, a BB-8, interchangeable sensor dishes, and even a power cable-chewing Mynock from Empire Strikes Back, Yahoo set out to build the epic plastic creation… and over 30 hours later, we’re finally ready to share the torment, joy, and elation you’ll feel while tackling the most complicated LEGO build ever.

You can also watch a timelapse of the build above.

1. I love LEGO, this’ll be fun

There’s something pure and transcendental about putting together a big LEGO set. Maybe its just tuning into the instructions, and focussing solely on the task at hand that makes it feel akin to meditating. A whole day meditating while cobbling together one of the coolest space crafts in movie history? Sounds idyllic to me.

2. 7,500 pieces – can’t be that many… can it?

The box this thing comes in is HUGE. LEGO has had to build a special device for its retail shops to allow punters to carry it home, as its plastic bags simply weren’t strong enough. If you buy this thing – seriously – get it delivered. You don’t want to try lugging this down the street on your own like I did.

3. What have I gotten myself into?

Opening the box, it quickly becomes clear that I’ve seriously underestimated this whole endeavour. Large LEGO builds I’ve tackled in the past have included 4-5 numbered bags in the box, with slim instruction manuals that take maximum a couple of hours to construct. This thing has 17 numbered stages, with each stage containing 4-5 bags, and an instruction manual with 1,379 stages over 466 pages. Each stage seems to take 1-2 hours, so it quickly becomes clear that you’d need to be The Flash to complete the whole thing in just 20 hours.

4. You want SIX of those?

