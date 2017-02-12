'Lego Batman' Wins With $55.6 Million at the Box Office; 'Fifty Shades Darker' Disrobes to $46.8 Million

By Pamela McClintock, The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros.’ The Lego Batman Movie won the Valentine’s Day box-office race with $55.6 million from 4,088 theaters, the top opening of the year to date even though it had been expected to clear $60 million or more.

Conversely, the erotic, S&M-laced Fifty Shades Darker came in ahead of projections with $46.8 million from 3,710 theaters. (Tracking had suggested it might not even get to $40 million.)

Both films lagged when compared to the previous installments in their respective franchises.

The female-fueled Fifty Shades Darker came in 44 percent behind the record-breaking $85 million bow of Fifty Shades of Grey on the same weekend two years ago. Lego Batman paced 20 percent behind The Lego Movie, which opened to $69 million in early February 2014.

Bad weather on the East Coast could have impacted Lego Batman in particular. In the spin-off, directed by Chris McKay, Will Arnett voices the role of the tiny Caped Crusader as the superhero tries to find himself and save Gotham City from a hostile takeover by The Joker (Zach Galifianakis). The voice cast also includes Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes. The critically acclaimed movie received an A- from audiences.

Overseas, Lego Batman bowed to $37 million from 60 markets, and let by the U.K. with $9.3 million.

Fifty Shades Darker reunites Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as the characters Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, respectively. The R-rated film drew a B+ CinemaScore, compared to a C+ for Fifty Shades of Grey (some complained the first film wasn’t edgy enough.)

At the time of Fifty Shades of Grey, E.L. James’ book trilogy — dubbed “mommy porn” — was a global sensation, with groups of women going to the theater together. The first film had the advantage of Valentine’s Day landing on a Saturday night, as well as launching over the long Presidents Day weekend, which falls a week later this year. James Foley directed this time out.

Overseas, Fifty Shades Darker is easily dominating, grossing $25.5 million fon Friday for an early foreign total of $48.2 million. It boasts the biggest opening day for an R-rated film behind Fifty Shades of Grey in numerous markets, including the U.K. ($4 million). The sequel should finish the weekend with $105 million internationally, the biggest opening of 2017 to date.

John Wick: Chapter 2, the weekend’s third new entry, came in well ahead of expectations for Lionsgate with $30 million from 3,113 theaters — more than double the debut of John Wick in February 2014 ($14.4 million). Keanu Reeves reprises his role as a former hitman coming out of retirement in the male-driven action film, which nabbed an A- CinemaScore and placed No. 3 behind Lego Batman and Fifty Shades.

John Wick also stars Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo and Ian McShane. The film took in $10.6 million overseas from 41 markets.

Lego Batman and John Wick currently boast the same strong rating on Rotten Tomatoes — 91 percent fresh — while Fifty Shades boasts a rotten 10 percent.

Split and Hidden Figures rounded out the top five at the North American box office with $9.3 million and $8 million, respectively. Spilt‘s domestic total is now $112 million, while Hidden Figures has earned a glowing $131.5 million.

