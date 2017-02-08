‘Lego Batman’ Producer Explains Why You Should Be Excited for ‘Ninjago’

Ahead of the release of The Lego Batman Movie, Warner Animation Group debuted the first trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie. The story will be about a young ninja who joins a team to defeat his evil father. It features the voices of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, and Jackie Chan.

Dan Lin, who has produced every Lego film, told Yahoo Movies why people should be excited for Ninjago. “The biggest action star in the world, Jackie Chan [is a voice in] the movie,” explained Lin. “He’s designing the action in the movie as well. So we have the JC Stunt Team doing all the action, in live action — we film it and then animate it.”

The JC Stunt Team is Jackie Chan’s group of stuntmen and martial artists who have appeared in his movies dating back to the ’70s. “You’ve never seen an animated movie with action designed by Jackie Chan,” Lin pointed out. “For me, that’s pretty exciting.”

While it will undoubtedly be as madcap as the other Lego movie, Lin says Ninjago won’t be quite the same. “It will have its own unique pace,” he said. “We don’t want to repeat ourselves; we want to keep audiences guessing.”

