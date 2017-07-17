'Leatherface': Watch the Bloody, Violent First Trailer for 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Prequel

Learn the origins of the infamous killer of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre in the first trailer for the film’s prequel, Leatherface. (Watch above.)

Set to a creepy song, the red band first look gives us a collection of violent, bloody scenes. In one, an innocent schoolgirl wanders into a barn and falls into a trap while a creepy figure wearing the face of a cow looks on. In another, patrons sit in a diner when all hell breaks loose.

The film follows four escaped mental inmates who kidnap a young nurse. They are pursued by local law enforcement, including Hal Hartman, a Texas Ranger who seeks revenge against the killer who will become known as Leatherface.

Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, the French filmmakers behind cult hit “Inside,” are directing the horror movie, which was written by up-and-coming genre scribe Seth M. Sherwood.

Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, Sam Strike, Vanessa Grasse, James Bloor, and Finn Jones star in the prequel.

The film will be available exclusively on DirecTV on September 21 before being wide released on VOD and in limited theaters on October 20.

1974’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre was directed by Tobe Hooper, who cowrote it with Kim Henkel. It followed a group of friends who fall victim to a family of cannibals. The film has since become a cult hit although it was banned in several countries. It earned over $30 million on a budget of only $300,000, when adjusted for inflation.

