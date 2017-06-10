What we learned from Marvel's Black Panther teaser trailer





The first trailer for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ has arrived with a roar. Opening February 2018, the film is set to kick off what will be a busy year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ coming hot on its heels.

As this teaser demonstrates, ‘Black Panther’ will build on existing characters and plotlines from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but it will also open up a whole new fascinating realm that we haven’t seen on film before.

Directed by Ryan Coogler (‘Creed’), ‘Black Panther’ stars Chadwick Boseman in the title role, reprising the character he introduced in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

Watch the teaser above if you haven’t already, then read on for some thoughts on the key things to be taken away from this dazzling 115 seconds of footage.

Familiar faces

Boseman isn’t the only MCU returnee here, as we learn in the opening seconds of the teaser. Andy Serkis is back as Ulysses Klaue, the South African villain introduced in 2015’s ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (in which a disagreement with the titular cybernetic psychopath saw him lose an arm).

It’s no great shocker that Serkis would be back, as in the comics Klaue was always first and foremost a Black Panther adversary, but perhaps less expected is the return of Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross, American bureaucrat introduced in ‘Civil War.’

The opening conversation between the two is intriguing, as it demonstrates just how little the world at large knows about the Black Panther’s homeland…

The remarkable Kingdom of Wakanda

We met Boseman’s T’Challa/Black Panther in ‘Civil War’ as a fledgling diplomat far from his home turf. This time around, we’ll be taken into Wakanda itself, and the brief glimpses we get here promise something really quite spectacular.

As readers may recall from earlier Marvel movies, Wakanda is the only place on Earth that produces vibranium, that incredible, indestructible metal from which Captain America’s shield was forged. This has resulted in Wakanda being one of the richest, most technologically advanced nations in the world – all of which they have kept a closely guarded secret.

However, just because Wakanda is high-tech does not mean it has lost touch with its history, nor has it ravaged its own natural landscape. The trailer makes clear that African tribal traditions have very much survived, and are still key to daily life there.

This blend of sci-fi flash and ancient warrior ways suggests ‘Black Panther’s Wakanda may be more than a little reminiscent of ‘Thor’s Asgard, but rooted in African rather than Norse culture.

