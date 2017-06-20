Lea Thompson Talks 'Howard the Duck,' Claims Her Crown As First Queen of Marvel

Lea Thompson couldn’t give a quack about what you think of Howard the Duck, the puntastic 1986 Marvel Comics-based action-comedy that ran afowl of movie critics and has lived in film infamy ever since. The George Lucas-produced movie has a fan base out there, and that’s good enough for her.

“People love that movie!” Thompson said of “HTD,” as she likes to call it, during a Facebook Live interview with Yahoo Movies (watch the full interview below). “They’re releasing it again in Blu-ray or something… They don’t just do that because they’re nice.” (The film was made available on Blu-ray for the first time last May.) “It’s a hilariously bizarre movie,” Thompson continued. “The only thing that I can say that I don’t like about it is that I thought it was a little long.”

The film, which featured the future Back to the Future breakout as a Cleveland singer who helps the anthropomorphic duck acclimate to life on Earth, runs 110 minutes, which is still well short of the average runtime of today’s Marvel movies, including the two Guardians of the Galaxy films that have briefly resuscitated Mr. HTD.

“I love that it’s had a resurgence, and I love all the fans,” said Thompson, who was promoting her new L.A. Film Festival directorial effort, The Year of Spectacular Men. “Because they’re iconoclasts. They don’t like to be told what to like and what to hate.” (Editor’s note: Take that, James Gunn!)

And Thompson is proud of her own place in the Marvel’s movie world, years before it was known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I am the first Marvel queen, ladies and gentlemen!” she proclaimed. “I am the queen with the crimson hair and the guitar, doing my stunts with my short dress with no kneepads. Ladies and gentlemen.”

Watch our full Facebook Live interview with Lea Thompson:

