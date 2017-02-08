Laurence Fishburne Explains How He Got Involved in the ‘John Wick’ Franchise

One of the cool things about John Wick: Chapter 2 is the reunion of Matrix co-stars Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne. While Reeves once again assumes the role of the titular hero, Laurence Fishburne plays the mysterious and powerful Bowery King. Fishburne tells Yahoo Movies how he joined the franchise.

“First thing that happened was I saw [John Wick],” Fishburne says. “And I was like, ‘This is great.’ The second thing that happened was, [Keanu Reeves and I] were hanging out and I was like, ‘Dude. I love the movie and I’d love to be involved. If you’ve got anything for me to do, please don’t hesitate to call me. Because, it’s just wonderful.’”

Laurence Fishburne didn’t even have to ask, because the production team was already thinking about him for a part. “[Reeves] reached out to [director Chad Stahelski] and evidently they had been toying with an idea that they thought I would be right for, and it all just fell together,” Fishburne says.

Co-star Keanu Reeves enjoys what Fishburne did with the part. “I’ve even seen from the trailers, you know, Laurence Fishburne, kind of like, ‘Get this man a gun,’” he says, doing an imitation of sorts of his friend and co-star. “It’s kind of cool.”

Fishburne tells Yahoo Movies he doesn’t know a lot about his character’s past. “All that I know is what’s on the page,” he said. “And I think they’re going to try to invent some more stuff for later if we do another one.”

Will there be another one? Reeves says it’s up to you. “Whether we get to write it or not and do it is up to the audience,” the star says before turning directly to the camera. “So, please. I hope you enjoy it, but help!”

John Wick and the Bowery King Have a Different Relationship than Neo and Morpheus:

