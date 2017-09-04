Laura Dern’s Star Wars 8 character might be LGBT

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ may feature an LGBT character.

And it’s Laura Dern’s Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo.

A new ‘Star Wars’ tie-in novel, ‘Leia: Princess of Alderaan’ gives us a better idea of who Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo really is… and according to Screen Rant, it suggests that she might even be the first openly LGBT ‘Star Wars’ character.

“There is a moment where Leia and Holdo are having a conversation, joking about the possibility of an interspecies relationship.”

And it does seem to suggest that Holdo’s sexuality is a bit more open…

“A pair of pretty dark eyes.” Then Amilyn thought about that for a moment. “Or more than a pair, if you’re into Grans. Or Aqualish, or Talz. Or even – ” “That’s all right!” Leia said through laughter. “It’s just humanoid males for me.” “Really? That feels so limiting.” “Thank goodness it’s a big galaxy.”

Obviously, it’s worth noting that the novel doesn’t strictly point out Vice Admiral Holdo’s sexuality… but Screen Rant suggests that the openness of her statements could easily extend beyond inter-racial relations – especially as she considers Leia’s response of ‘just humanoid males’ to be so limiting.

Will she be the first openly LGBT character in ‘Star Wars’?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But it’s certainly a possibility.

And it could be a big leap forward for the galaxy far, far away.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

